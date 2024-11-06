Tibetan administration praises global coalition for calling out China's Human Rights Violations at UN

Himachal Pradesh [India], November 6 : The Department of Information and International Relations of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to 15 nations for their collective support in raising concerns about ongoing human rights violations in Tibet.

During the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations, a joint statement was issued by the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, calling attention to the situation in Tibet and East Turkistan.

In a statement, Kalon Norzin Dolma, Head of the Department of Information and International Relations, acknowledged the efforts of the coalition, particularly Australia, which led the initiative.

Dolma said, "On behalf of the CTA and Tibetans both in Tibet, and in exile, I extend our appreciation to the 15 nations and their leaders who have courageously raised their voices in support of justice, human rights, and peace. This gesture at the United Nations signifies solidarity and commitment to addressing the ongoing human rights abuses in Tibet".

The statement also emphasized that while this international support is a significant step forward, much work remains to be done to address the persistent challenges faced by Tibetans under China's rule.

Dolma noted that Tibetans continue to endure a range of human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions for peaceful political expression, restrictions on freedom of movement, forced labour, and cultural assimilation policies that undermine their linguistic, religious, and educational rights.

Dolma further expressed hope that the UN's spotlight on Tibet would help alleviate the dire circumstances within the region. The Tibetan people view such international statements as a vital tool in pressuring China to reconsider its policies in Tibet and East Turkistan.

"We look forward to continued and stronger collective action at the international level to ensure genuine peace and justice for Tibetans," Dolma added.

Tibetans both in Tibet and in exile continue to hope that assertive international responses will not only draw global attention to the repression but also lead to concrete measures that can improve the situation on the ground.

