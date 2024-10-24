Tibetan Children's Village School celebrates 64th founding anniversary in Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh [India], October 24 : Hundreds of Tibetans, including faculty, alumni, students and staff, gathered in the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) School to celebrate the school's 64th founding anniversary in North Indian hill town Dharamshala on Wednesday.

The momentous celebration was presided over by former PM in-exile Prof. Samdhing Rinpoche. Many other dignitaries attended the event, including the acting president of the exile government Tharlam Dolma, Speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, deputy speaker Dolma Tsering, various Parliamentarians, Heads of autonomous bodies, Secretaries of various departments, and representatives of government and NGOs.

Spectators swarmed along the edges of the school ground to watch the opening ceremony of the march past performed by the TCV students. Apart from this various Tibetan students performed cultural activities here.

The programme concluded with students performing callisthenics exercises for the audience.

While speaking with ANI, Tsultrim Dorjee, director of TCV, said, "We are celebrating the 64th founding anniversary of the school, and it was started in 1960. So, to look back into history, to know about our achievements and also to try to know what are the good things we have achieved and also to understand any mistakes, we are celebrating. In a way, we have achieved milestone in terms of children's education and looking after the well-being of the children here."

Tenzin, a student, told ANI, "It is the 64th anniversary that we are celebrating here today. Like every anniversary, we celebrate by singing traditional songs and doing callisthenics."

He added, "There are also some other competitions like sports. We are very happy and I am feeling great to be a part of this event today."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor