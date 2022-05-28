Tibetan groups attend 3-day cross-regional meet in Barcelona

Tibetan Groups from across the world have gathered in Barcelona for the first-ever Cross-Regional Meeting convened by the International Tibet Network.

The attendants are participating in a series of talks and workshops led by prominent activists, experts, and scholars of the Tibetan movement, as well as regional and cross-regional planning and networking.

The event is being held from May 27-29 at the Casa del Tibet at the invitation of Ven. Thubten Wangchen.

Since its inception in 2000, the International Tibet Network has held annual Regional Meetings which were disrupted due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

This year's Cross-Regional Meeting is the first of its kind and has an attendance of around 70 representatives from Tibet Groups across Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. Sophie Richardson, China Director at Human Rights Watch; Lhadon Tethong, director of the Tibet Action Institute; and Kunsang Kelden, Organiser of Tibet Film Festival London, are among the line-up of presenters for the Cross-Regional Meeting.

"It is a great pleasure to host the Cross-Regional Meeting at Casa del Tibet Foundation in Barcelona. The meeting provides a platform for meaningful discussions and the finding of practical solutions and I am very happy to see so many young Tibetan activists and Tibet supporters collaborating for the Tibetan cause. Tashi Delek to all," Thubten Wangchen, Director of Casa del Tibet said.

"This has been our first ever Cross-Regional Meeting, and we went in with the hopes of bringing Tibet Groups and supporters together in person to share their experiences with the movement in their own countries and regional contexts," said Mandie McKeown, Executive Director of the International Tibet Network.

He added, "It has been incredibly inspiring to see people from all around the world come together in support of the Tibetan cause."

The International Tibet Network is a global coalition of Tibet-related non-governmental organisations.

Its purpose is to maximise the effectiveness of the worldwide Tibet movement. The Network works to increase the capacity of individual member organisations, develops coordinated strategic campaigns, and encourages increased cooperation among organisations, thereby strengthening the Tibet movement as a whole.

( With inputs from ANI )

