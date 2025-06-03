Tibetan leaders in Tokyo expose China's oppression, call for global support

Tokyo [Japan], June 3 : Sikyong Penpa Tsering, accompanied by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, who are presently in Japan to organise the World Parliamentary Convention on Tibet, spoke to the Tibetan community in Tokyo on Sunday, according to a report from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Sikyong Penpa Tsering highlighted the significant initiatives and accomplishments of the 16th Kashag, particularly its political pursuits aimed at resolving the enduring Tibet-China conflict.

He stressed the necessity of demonstrating and validating to the international community that Tibet was historically an independent nation to legitimise the Tibetan cause and strengthen the Central Tibetan Administration's Middle Way Approach. Sikyong underscored that all Tibetans should study and comprehend Tibet's historical background, as reported by CTA.

Sikyong affirmed that irrespective of whether one's political position aligns with the Middle Way or total independence, a resolution cannot be achieved without direct engagement with the Chinese government, as per the CTA report.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from Japanese parliamentarians, especially members of the Japan Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet. He pointed out that the idea of establishing the International Parliamentary Support Group for Tibet in Japan was initially a vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, brought to fruition through the partnership between the Kashag and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE).

He emphasised the significance of this support group and elaborated on TPiE's ongoing efforts to advocate for legislators globally. He also noted the adoption of pro-Tibet resolutions by various national parliaments as evidence of these efforts, according to the CTA report.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang encouraged Tibetans living abroad, including those in Japan, to prioritise the conservation and passing down of the Tibetan language and culture to their children. She also called for continued support and aid for the Office of Tibet. As reported by CTA, Parliamentarian Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, representing the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile from Australasia and Asia (excluding India, Nepal, and Bhutan), urged unity among Tibetans in Japan and stressed the necessity to broaden the network of local advocates for the Tibetan cause.

The event was also graced by Representative Tsewang Gyalpo Arya from the Liaison Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama (Office of Tibet), former Representative Pema Gyalpo, and Tencho Gyatso, President of the International Campaign for Tibet, as noted by CTA.

