Tibetan MPs embark on Nordic advocacy tour for Tibet from January 22-30

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] January 20 : A parliamentary delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will go to Denmark, Norway, and Sweden from January 22 to 30, 2025, as part of the Tibet advocacy campaign in Europe.

Parliamentarians Konchok Yangphel, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, and Geshe Monlam Tharchin will be part of the visit, the Central Tibetan Administration said. The planned visit underlines the ongoing struggles of Tibetans under Chinese rule, including human rights violations, cultural erosion, and the need for international support.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Yeshi Dolma successfully wrapped up their official Europe Tibet Advocacy campaign in the Netherlands last year.

Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Yeshi Dolma, two members of the Tibetan Parliament, visited with Tibetans living in the Netherlands. They met and spoke with representatives of four groups: the Tibet Support Group, Students for Free Tibet, the International Campaign for Tibet, and the local Tibetan association.

The Tibetan community in the area came together to celebrate the 35th anniversary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's Nobel Peace Prize acceptance. The community was addressed by the two visiting MPs. According to the Central Tibetan Administration, the program started with a briefing from Norbu, the president of the Tibetan Association, and then Representative Rigzin Choedon of the Office of Tibet Brussels introduced the visiting MPs and made welcome remarks.

After discussing His Holiness the Dalai Lama's outstanding achievements and the activities of the Central Tibetan Administration, the two MPs engaged the public in a Q&A session. The Tibetan Association's secretary gave concluding remarks to wrap up the program. Additionally, traditional cultural dances were performed by Tibetan kindergarten through fifth-grade kids.

The delegation will now arrive in Copenhagen on January 22 and will have three days of scheduled programs there. After that, they will go to Stockholm to take part in events from January 26 to 28. They will arrive in Oslo on January 28 and have appointments there on January 29. The Central Tibetan Administration has announced the delegation's departure from Oslo to Delhi on January 30.

