Tibetan women hold protest in Dharamshala against China to commemorate 63rd Tibetan Women National Uprising Day

Hundreds of Tibetan women in exile gathered to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of Tibetan national women uprising day in north Indian hill town Dharamshala on Saturday.

The protest was organised by Tibetan Women's Association (TWA). Tibetan women activists protested against China and raised slogans for the freedom of Tibet.

"We are remembering the year 1959 where Tibetan women staged a protest in Tibet. We want freedom for Tibetans living inside Tibet," said Lhamo, a Tibetan activist from TWA.

Tenzin Passang, an activist from Students for a Free Tibet said, "It's Tibetan women uprising day today and we are protesting to commemorate this day. We demand the world and the international community to see the situation in Tibet and make China accountable for gross human rights violations in Tibet."

The Tibetan Uprising in 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstrations against the Chinese in the capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

( With inputs from ANI )

