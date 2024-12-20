Tibetan Youth Congress embarks on 15,000 km 'All India Motor Bike Rally' against China's "cultural genocide" in Tibet

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 20 : The Tibetan Youth Congress are carrying out a bike rally from the Bum-la Pass at the Indo-Tibet border in Arunachal Pradesh against the "cultural genocide" being carried out by China in Tibet.

This rally started on November 22, and will span 15,000 kilometres across more than 20 states in India.

Today, on the 30th day of this rally, Gonpo Dhondup, President Tibetan Youth Congress, Dharamshala highlighted the main objectives of this rally which is to "expose the atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Regime in Tibet and to oppose its illegitimate rule, which has persisted for over six decades."

"We aim to draw urgent international attention to the ongoing cultural genocide in Tibet, where China is implementing hard-line policies designed to systematically eradicate Tibetan culture and identity. These policies include the forced enrolment of Tibetan children into colonial-style boarding schools, restricting access to educational activities related to Tibetan culture, and imprisoning teachers and individuals who strive to preserve the Tibetan language," he added.

Further, the Dhondup urgedThe the Indian government along with the international community to raise their voices in demanding that China put an end to this cultural genocide in Tibet.

"The forced closure of Tibetan schools and monastic institutions poses a significant threat to the preservation of Tibetan culture, language, and spiritual heritage. This blatant violation of rights and freedoms serves as a stark reminder of the Chinese government's relentless efforts to suppress Tibetan identity. Therefore, we call upon the Indian government, along with the international community and non-governmental organizations, to raise their voices in demanding that China put an end to this cultural genocide in Tibet," he said.

"For thousands of years, Tibet existed as an independent country, maintaining harmonious relationships with its neighbours through cultural and civilizational exchanges. However, following the unfortunate occupation of Tibet by the People's Republic of China in 1959, the historically peaceful Indo-Tibet border was shattered. Driven by its expansionist policies, the Chinese Communist Regime has instigated infiltration into Indian territory, posing a direct threat to India's border security and sovereignty. We call on the Indian government to adopt a resolution that supports the historical independent status of Tibet and recognizes the historical Indo-Tibet border," he added.

Notably, through this bike rally, we will be visiting Tibetan winter markets across India to promote awareness about the ongoing cultural genocide perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Regime in Tibet, as well as to emphasize the importance of unity against China.

Tibetan Youth Congress President also called upon the international community to exert pressure on China to cease its unlawful and ongoing actions aimed at erasing Tibetan culture and to respect the rights of the Tibetan people to preserve the cultural heritage.

He also thanked the Indian government for their solidarity and advocated for the Indian government to adopt a resolution supporting the historical independent status of Tibet to ensure long-term security for India.

