Tibetan Youth Congress protests in New Delhi against Wang Yi's India's visit

The Tibetan Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Hyderabad House in Delhi on Friday against the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India, demanding Chinese FM to go back to his country.

"We are protesting against Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He is here to discuss the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border issue but actually, India-Tibet shares the LAC. So, Tibet should be there in the meeting, not China," one of the protesters said.

While another protester said, "We strongly condemn the Wang Yi's presence in India and we also demand the justice and freedom for all those Tibetans who are residing in Tibet."

Earlier today, exiled Tibetans have called upon India to pressurise Beijing to resume the dialogue with the Dalai Lama.

Tibetan Parliamentarians-in-exile also demanded that China should stop repressive policies in Tibet while expressing mixed reactions to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's India visit and the talks between the two countries.

"I would like to request the Government of India to raise Tibetan issues during the meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister and also press for resumption of dialogue with his Holiness, the Dalai Lama. I would also like to ask the Chinese government to stop eradicating Tibetan identity and stop the repressive policies inside Tibet," said Thubten Gyatso, a Tibetan Member of Parliament.

However, Chodak Gyamtso, another Tibetan Parliamentarian, underlined the importance of the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister, saying "It's very important to have good and positive relations between two giant countries of Asia, and it's also important to raise Tibet issue with both the sides."The Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening and is scheduled to hold talks today with the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar before leaving for Nepal for a three-day visit.

Wang's Nepal visit will be his last stopover during the Chinese foreign minister's travel to the South Asian countries, beginning with Pakistan on March 21 to attend the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit as a "special guest". Wang held talks with Taliban representatives in Afghanistan on Thursday, followed by his arrival in New Delhi the same evening.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor