Tibetans in France stage protest on Panchen Lama's 33rd birthday, raise anti-China slogans

Tibetan community in France protested in Paris to mark the 33rd birthday of Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima.

Around 200 members of the Tibetan community in France participated in the demonstration on Monday.

Speaking at the event, President of the Tibetan Community Karma Thinlay described the abduction of the Dalai Lama selected 11th Panchen Lama, by the Chinese authorities.

He said that the time has come to intensify the campaign to pressurise China to release the Panchen Lama in order to allow him and his family to live a free life.

Anti-Chinese slogans were also raised at the event.

The participants also prayed for the long life of Panchen Lama and celebrated his birthday by performing traditional Tibetan dances.

After the death of the 10th Panchen Lama, Dalai Lama and his search party (in Tibet) started searching for the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama and finally on May 14, 1995, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, a 6-year-old boy in Tibet was recognized as the 11th Panchen Lama, reported Tibet Rights Collective.

However, things turned worst when the 6-year-old boy and his family were kidnapped on May 17. For nearly 27 years, Tibetans have not seen their 11th Panchen Lama pictures. The Chinese officials have only given words to the world that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his family are doing well, reported Tibet Rights Collective.

Last Panchen Lama, the 10th Panchen Lama stayed back in the region after the revolt broke out between Tibet and Chinese officials. While he was in the region, he submitted a 70,000-word petition to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) which led to his arrest.

Dalai Lama, another head of the Gelugpa sect, took shelter in India and garnered international support, and made the people of the world aware of the atrocious acts that were happening in Chinese occupied Tibet.

( With inputs from ANI )

