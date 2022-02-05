Tibetans never accepted Chinese sovereignty: Rajya Sabha MP in Parliament

Tibetans have never accepted the sovereignty and suzerainty of the Chinese, Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh said in Parliament on Thursday.

"India will have to learn to stand with its friends. If not, we will be repeating the historical mistake of once again letting down our friendly people of Tibet. It is well documented that Tibetans never accepted the sovereignty and suzerainty of the Chinese", the MP from Bihar said.

Singh said that Tibet faces long term consequences of both action and inaction in this increasingly multipolar world, and India will have to align itself with its own national interest in its own neighbourhood and beyond.

The member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as part of his speech on the motion of thanks on the president's address said, "Even Nehru, who is much loved by the current government, advised them to approach the UN and sent a young military officer Zorawar Bakshi to undertake strategic military concerns in Tibet in 1949."

China has been accountable for 70 years of violent repression in Tibet since the forcible signing (May 23, 1951) of the 17 point agreement which brought misery to the Tibetans and the destruction of Tibetan religion, culture and identity.

On May 23, 1951, delegates of the 14th Dalai Lama made an agreement with the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The agreement was known as the '17 Point Agreement'. The agreement was known as the '17 Point Agreement'.

( With inputs from ANI )

