Ties of Buddhism form enduring bond between India, Laos

New Delhi [India], October 9 : The ties of Buddhism have been an enduring bond for more than two thousand years between India and Laos, a country Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit.

PM Modi will be on two-day visit to Laos beginning tomorrow.

Local legends trace the Buddhist connection back to Emperor Asoka in the third century BC.

According to folklore, Asoka's emissary, Praya Chanthaburi Pasithisak, along with five monks, brought Lord Buddha's relics to Laos, enshrining them in the stupa known as Pha That Luang, which is now Lao PDR's national monument.

The Ourangkharittan chronicle, a significant historical document of Laos, supports this legend by indicating that the relics came from Rajgir in India. This chronicle blends Indian literary traditions with local folk narratives, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural ties.

Other Lao monuments, such as Pha That Luang and Wat Phra Keo, also exhibit a blend of local and Indian styles.

Lao art, particularly religious sculpture, shows Indian influences, including depictions of Buddha and Hindu deities.

The syncretic nature of Lao religious art, incorporating both Hindu and Buddhist iconography, underscores the deep impact of Indian culture on Lao religious and artistic traditions.

Theravada Buddhism is the predominant form of Buddhism practiced in Laos, similar to neighbouring Thailand.

Unlike in some other Buddhist traditions, there is no strict rule regarding monk-hood in Laos. Individuals can choose to enter or leave monk-hood (adoption or disrobing) at any time without any formal restrictions.

The Lao Central Buddhist Fellowship Organization (CBFO) serves as the governing body of the Sangha (Buddhist monastic community) in Laos. Its structure includes central, provincial, and local authorities.

Laos is the current Chair of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

PM Modi visit Vientiane in Laos on October 10-11 at the invitation of country's Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

India is marking a decade of the Act East Policy this year. Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and India's Indo-Pacific vision.

The ASEAN-India Summit will review progress of India-ASEAN relations through Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation, a MEA release said.

The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.

PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the Summits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor