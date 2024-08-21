TIME Magazine Layoffs: US-Based News Outlet Sacks 22 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty

TIME Magazine sacked 22 employees as the media firm continues to shut down its departments globally amid economic uncertainty. The firm has slashed roles from several departments, including editorial, technology, sales and marketing, and Time Studios.

According to The Post, Sibley wrote to employees, “It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to our talented colleagues; we are deeply grateful for their contributions to Time’s culture, mission, and legacy, and we will closely support them through this period of transition.”

The CEO reported saying that the decision was in favour of the company's future and its ability to build a “sustainable” environment, given the industry's headwinds and economic uncertainty.

CEO Jess Sibley said that many factors were noticed before taking the decision to slash jobs. She pointed out significant challenges involved in the media industry, and it is difficult to survive if decisions are not made on time. The challenges also include “heightened competition for decreased advertising budgets,” as well as “drastic” shifts in consumer behaviour and changes to search and social algorithms that have depressed web traffic at news sites.

In an effort to adapt to changes, the media house is shifting its focus towards higher-growth coverage areas like Climate, AI, and Health. This strategist is expected to help the magazine navigate through this period of transformation and unpredictability in the media industry.

The company is focusing on driving revenue growth through advertising sponsorships and strategic partnerships. It also aims to expand its branded content offerings and explore ways to increase advertising on social media.