'Tiny Pretty Things’ actor Barton Cowperthwaite to undergo surgery for brain tumour

Los Angeles, Nov 14 Actor Barton Cowperthwaite, who is well known for his role in the popular drama series ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ has been diagnosed with Stage 2 brain cancer. After having undergone several seizures, the actor revealed that he has a brain tumour and detailed his plans to remove the cancerous growth.

Revealing that the tumour is not likely fatal, he wrote on social media: “So…. Yesterday I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma. “It is a fairly decent-sized brain tumour. The tumor’s cells originate in the brain, so it’s not spread from a cancer anywhere else in the body.”

He added: “Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self. That being said it seems like scans and checkups will be a part of my life for its lengthy remainder.”

In his concluding remarks, he wrote: “My family and I are taking several days to get second opinions. Planning to go into surgery middle or end of next week. I’ll do my best to be open about the journey on here. I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory! Please feel free to reach out and I’ll do my best to stay connected with as many people as I can. All my love”.

In the following posts, he thanked fans and followers for their well wishes and support, and mentioned that he’s started a GoFundMe in an effort to raise money to pay for his medical expenses, his rent, food and other essentials, according to Deadline.

Cowperthwaite plays the role of Oren Lennox in ‘Tiny Pretty Things’, a dancer who has an eating disorder. The series created by Michael MacLennan is based on the novel of the same name by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton. The series premiered in 2020 on Netflix and was canceled by the streamer after only one season, despite its positive rating.

