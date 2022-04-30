Tirumurti calls on Jyotiraditya Scindia in New York

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti called on Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New York on Saturday.

"Delighted to call on Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation @JM_Scindia in New York," tweeted Ambassador TS Tirumurti.

Scindia, who arrived here on the first leg of his visit to North America, met the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) from the aviation community on Friday and spoke about the growing focus and opportunities in regional connectivity and urban air mobility in India.

Taking to Twitter, USIBC said that they discussed different ways to strengthen India and US collaboration across the aviation sector.

"This morning, @USChamber's USIBC was honoured to welcome the Hon. @JM_Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation, and Consul General @randhir_jk of @IndiainNewYork, to a roundtable with USIBC members in #NYC on ways to strengthen and collaborate across the aviation sector," USIBC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora, including entrepreneurs and students, and discussed a range of issues, from civil aviation and the Government of India's growth vision.

"Held a great interactive session with the Indian diaspora, including entrepreneurs & students in New York. Discussed a range of issues, from civil aviation & the GOI's growth vision to my student days in the US," Scindia tweeted.

Scindia, who arrived in New York on Thursday, met the team members of Blade, a global urban air mobility platform that is committed to reducing the travel friction by enabling cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad.

"Pleased to meet the team at @flybladenow, Manhattan to familiarise with innovations in the urban mobility space. Confident that India will pave the way for the sector very soon," Civil Aviation Minister tweeted.

