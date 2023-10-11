"Today I've seen a glimpse of what millions experience every day": UK Foreign Secy Cleverly

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 : UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday shared the harrowing experience of taking shelter when he was forced to run for cover amid rocket fire during a visit to southern Israel.

"Today I've seen a glimpse of what millions experience every day. The threat of Hamas rockets lingers over every Israeli man, woman and child. This is why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel," posted Cleverly on social media platform X.

Cleverly, who is visiting Israel to show solidarity following attacks by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, could be seen running into a building in Ofakim in southern Israel. A siren, which the ministry said warned of incoming Hamas rocket fire, rang out in the background.

A video showed James Cleverly and a group running into a building as air sirens blared in Ofakim.

Cleverly was seen running towards the entrance at the start of the clip. The Israeli foreign ministry said the siren was warning citizens of incoming Hamas rocket fire.

Cleverly on Wednesday said the UK stands with Israel. "I'm here in Israel today to show that the UK's support for the Israeli people is unwavering," he wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, all of Northern Israel has been ordered to take shelter in safe houses/bunkers amid drone infiltration, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Red alerts and sirens blared as hostile aircraft entered Tiberias, Beit Shean, Tzfat and northern Israeli communities.

Incoming drone alerts are continuing to sound in northern Israel, as per The Times of Israel.

The sirens are sounding in every town and city in the north, including the Golan Heights. Early reports suggest dozens of drones were launched from Lebanon at Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces, however, informed that no reports of wounded following drone infiltration alerts in northern Israel were reported.

"IDF says it has not identified any impacts and no reports of wounded following drone infiltration alerts in northern Israel," tweeted i24NEWS English.

"Further to reports of airspace intrusion from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory, so far no crashes have been detected in Israeli territory and no casualties have been reported.

"IDF forces are scanning the area from the ground and from the air, more details below. You must continue to obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and act accordingly," posted Israeli Air Force on X.

Meanwhile, the US refuted reports that it has evacuated its Embassy in Beirut and said that it is open and operating normally.

"The US Embassy in Beirut has not evacuated and is open and operating normally. Reports saying otherwise are false," tweeted the US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.

