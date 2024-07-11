"Today's deliberations will contribute to practical collaborations at forthcoming BIMSTEC Summit": Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], July 11 : As the first day of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat concluded, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the deliberations between all seven nations' ministers covered the whole gamut of BIMSTEC collaboration that will contribute to solid outcomes and practical collaborations at the forthcoming summit in Thailand.

EAM Jaishankar thanked the ministers of Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka for joining the meeting.

"A productive 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. Thank FM @AmbPoohMaris, FM @DrHasanMahmud62, @FMBhutan DN Dhungyel, DPM and FM U Than Swe, MoS @TharakaBalasur1, FS @Sewa_lamsal and Secretary General @IndramaniPR for joining," he posted on X.

"Our conversation covered the whole gamut of BIMSTEC collaboration," Jaishankar stressed.

He further highlighted that all BIMSTEC nations' ministers discussed cooperation in trade and business, strengthening connectivity, digital public infrastructure and much more.

"Discussed strengthening connectivity, institutional building, cooperation in trade and business, collaboration in health and space, digital public infrastructure, capacity building and societal exchanges, as well as weighing on the merits of new mechanisms," he stated on X.

"Confident that today's deliberations will contribute to solid outcomes and practical collaborations at the forthcoming BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand," Jaishankar added.

As Foreign Ministers from the BIMSTEC member countries gathered in the national capital for a two-day retreat meeting to bolster cooperation among Bay of Bengal countries, Jaishankar said that the discussions will be helpful in infusing new energies, resources and commitment towards BIMSTEC cooperation.

Jaishankar welcomed colleagues from across the world for the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat.

BIMSTEC is a regional organization that connects countries around the Bay of Bengal to promote economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas like transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.

The Retreat will present an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of BIMSTEC nations to discuss avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation in various sectors, including security, connectivity, trade and investment, people-to-people contacts, etc in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It will further provide an opportunity to discuss, in an informal setting, avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation across various sectors including in the fields of security, connectivity, trade and investment, people to people contacts etc, in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral.

It will help in accelerating economic growth and social progress through joint endeavours in spirit of equality and partnership.

