Toddler, man dead after pram falls onto train tracks in Sydney

Sydney, July 21 A toddler girl and a man died after a pram fell onto tracks at a train station in the southern part of Sydney on Sunday, said local police.

The emergency services were called to Carlton Railway Station at about 12.25 p.m. local time following reports of a pram carrying two children rolled from the platform onto tracks, Xinhua news agency reported.

A two-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man died at the scene.

Another two-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were not injured.

The incident is not believed to be suspicious at this time, said the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor