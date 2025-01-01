Tomato production in Israel rebounding from war

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 1 (ANI/TPS) Israel's local tomato production is surging, now meeting over 90 per cent of domestic demand, the Agriculture Ministry said.

Agriculture slumped since Hamas's October 7 attacks as farmers near the Gaza and Lebanon borders could not access fields and orchards, and foreign laborers left the country.

Ministry Director General Oren Lavie credited the recovery to dedicated farmers and ministry support. Lavie said the turnaround has reduced Israel's reliance on imports, lowering wholesale prices from 11 shekels (USD 3) to six shekels (USD 1.6) per kilo. (ANI/TPS)

