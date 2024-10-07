Top US General conducts situational assessment with Israel Defence Force

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 : The Commander of the US Central Command General Michael Kurilla, conducted a situational assessment with the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, and additional commanders, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday.

The IDF in a post on X stated, "Yesterday, the Commander CENTCOM General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, conducted a situational assessment with the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, and additional commanders. General Kurilla's visit focused on the current security issues, with an emphasis on Iran and the northern front. The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the US Armed Forces, due to our commitment to strengthening regional stability and the coordination between the militaries."

Earlier on Monday, rockets from southern Lebanon struck the Israeli port city of Haifa in response to Israel's intensified campaign in Lebanon with targeted airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, hitting key weapons depots and terror infrastructure overnight, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Israeli army, five rockets launched from Lebanon hit the port city of Haifa.

At least five people were wounded after a restaurant, a house and a main road were hit, as per Israeli media. Sirens also sounded in the northern city of Tiberias, as per Al Jazeera.

The army also said alerts were activated in the Upper Galilee area after detecting 15 rockets. "Some" of them were intercepted.

Israeli media reported that at least 10 people have been injured in the rocket attack on Haifa.

This comes after Israel launched a series of powerful airstrikes that shook the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing massive fireballs and plumes of smoke. The intense bombardment, targeting Hezbollah strongholds, left a trail of destruction and chaos, as per Al Jassera.

The strikes targeted a building near a road leading to Lebanon's international airport and another formerly used by the Hezbollah-run broadcaster Al-Manar.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has so far not released any information on the casualty count following the Israeli strikes.

