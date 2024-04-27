Tornado in US: Twisters Tear Across America's Heartland, Leaving Catastrophic Destruction in Many States; Disturbing Visuals Emerge

Multiple tornadoes swept across several states in the United States of America, impacting millions of people as cyclonic storms caused widespread destruction across many heartland states. The National Weather Service declared a tornado emergency in many parts of these states.

People in Texas and Iowa are on alert for twisters traveling at speeds of up to 70 mph. At least 59 tornadoes were reported across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa, according to the US National Weather Service report.

Multiple Tornadoes in US

Watch 📽️

Residents took to social media platforms to share photos and videos of the tornadoes. Social media sites, including X (formerly Twitter), showed heavily damaged homes and shredded trees.

Devastating Footage Captured

Devastating footage captured by storm chasers reveals catastrophic damage in Minden, Iowa, after a tornado emergency warned tornado swept through the southeastern side of the area

An enhanced risk for severe weather was placed over Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, and Lincoln, Nebraska, with areas of Iowa facing a slight to marginal risk. Similar risks were identified over many areas of Texas and around Shreveport, Louisiana, as informed by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

Massive Tornado in US State

Massive tornado hits Lincoln, NE

pic.twitter.com/wcX45IeR4d — Shakeel Ahmed (@shakelahmad0331) April 26, 2024

"Tornadoes, including a couple of strong tornadoes, very large hail (some greater than 2 inches in diameter), and wind damage remain possible this afternoon/evening from eastern Kansas/Nebraska into Iowa, western Missouri, eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas, and northeast Texas," the agency said.

Tornadoes Tear Across America’s Heartland

Omaha, NE and surrounding areas: Intense footage is coming out of Nebraska where multiple tornados have touched down, causing damage and reported injuries.



At one point, storm chaser Reed Timmer, w/ social media influencers, Nelk Boys, had chased 6 tornados consecutively on… pic.twitter.com/si4LCuv62m — ✞ Gabriel ✞ (@gabrielhaynes) April 26, 2024

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reported that parts of a large manufacturing facility collapsed, trapping at least 70 workers. All workers were evacuated by first responders, and three employees were being treated for injuries, as reported by FOX Weather.