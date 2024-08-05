Torrential rains wreak havoc in Pakistan, claim 22 lives

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 5 : At least 22 people were killed and several others were injured in the last 24 hours as torrential rains wreaked havoc across Pakistan on Sunday, reported Geo News.

The heavy rains have caused widespread losses to life, property, and infrastructure.

Heavy rainfall in the plains and hilly parts of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan flooded rivers and streams and caused landslides in mountainous places.

At least nine people have perished in KP as a result of various rain-related accidents, including four who perished in today's flood in Karak city. According to rescue personnel, the victims' remains were extracted from the rushing water during a search and rescue mission.

In KP's North Waziristan district, a house's roof collapsed due to heavy rain, injuring numerous peopleincluding women and children. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Sindh also confirmed another casualty on Saturday, Geo News reported.

Moreover, Balochistan has emerged as the most affected province, where rains and floods killed as many as 12 people in separate incidents in a day, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Rainwater infiltrated low-lying sections of several cities, particularly Dadu and Mirpur Khas, into houses.

In Tehsil Johi, Dadu, cracks started to show up in two recently built bridges on flood protection embankments due to a strong floodwater flow. Similar reports of high-level flooding have been made for the Gaj and Sol rivers. In the meantime, roadways and low-lying regions like Chaman and Sibi were submerged by heavy rains in Balochistan, but other localities such as Toba Achakzai, Killa Abdullah, Muslim Bagh, Badini, Khanozai, Ziarat, and others were spared.

