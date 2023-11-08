Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ relies on anti-war theme, using tropes of psychological-thriller

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 Actor Tovino Thomas’ film ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ or ‘Invisible Windows’ has finally released its theatrical trailer. A darkly mysterious, and conceptually very unique story, the movie is something else entirely, witnessing the Malayalam star in an entirely new avatar.

A kind of anti-war movie mixed psychological-thriller and even some horror elements, ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ is an experimental film that tackles its themes with a subtle storytelling and is layered with metaphors and allegories, as it tells the story of love, loss, heartbreak and an exploration of the unknown.

Rather bleak and morose, the film tonally seems to have a rather pessimistic view of life almost bordering on a nihilistic outlook. Featuring a very rustic and grounded tone, the trailer sees a lot of different things such as discussing how once dead, names don’t matter, a kind of workers' revolt, and anti-war protests, as well as some small romance and family in-fighting.

The trailer reveals next to nothing while at the same time being something extremely interesting. Already attesting to its quality, the movie has been the official selection at the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival (TBNIFF) 2023 in Estonia.

Even for director Dr. Biju’s own style, ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ may be perhaps his most experimental movie yet as it tackles an intriguing concept in an even more interesting manner.

As for Tovino Thomas, this was yet another gigantic success after his film ‘2018’ which was picked as India’s official selection at the 2024 Oscars. Initially scheduled to hit on October 31, the movie will now release in theaters on November 24.

The film’s music has been composed by Ricky Rej and also stars Nimisha Sajayan and Indrans in lead roles.

