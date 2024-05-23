Tragedy Strikes Mexico: Four Dead in Stage Collapse at Political Gathering
Tragedy struck in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon as at least four individuals lost their lives and several others sustained injuries during a campaign event for the Citizens' Movement party.
According to local newspaper Reforma, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a structure collapsed at the event in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, located near Monterrey. Jorge Alvarez Maynez, the party's presidential candidate, took to social media to explain that a sudden gust of wind caused the stage to collapse.
While Maynez himself escaped unharmed and was admitted to a nearby hospital, some members of his team were injured. Maynez announced his intention to return to the accident site to assess the situation and provide support to those affected.