Trapped by fraudulent job offers, 67 Indian nationals rescued in Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Oct 2 The Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh announced on Wednesday that it has successfully rescued 67 Indian nationals from Cambodia's Poipet, who had been lured into fraudulent job offers by fake agents involved in cybercrime.

"The Embassy of India, Phnom Penh, has been actively engaged in the rescue and repatriation of Indian nationals trapped by fraudulent job offers through fake agents, who lure them into cybercrime activities in scam compounds," the Embassy said in a statement.

According to the Embassy, following specific leads on September 22, the Cambodian Police rescued 67 Indian nationals from Poipet. The Embassy, in close cooperation with the Cambodian authorities, is now facilitating their repatriation in batches.

A team of Embassy officials is overseeing the process, and staff members are stationed at the airport to ensure the smooth departure of the rescued nationals.

As of September 30, 15 Indian citizens have already returned home, followed by 24 more on October 1. The remaining 28 individuals are expected to reach India in the coming days.

"The Embassy of India continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to assisting our nationals trapped in such cybercrime operations," the statement added.

In light of these events, the Embassy has advised Indian nationals to exercise "extreme caution" when considering job opportunities in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, especially those advertised by suspicious agents or through social media platforms.

In addition to the advisory, emergency helpline numbers and an email address have also been provided for Indian nationals who may be stuck in similar situations and wish to return to India.

Since January 2022, the Embassy has facilitated the repatriation of over 1,000 Indian citizens. In 2024 alone, nearly 770 nationals have been brought back following continued efforts made by the Indian Embassy in cooperation with the Cambodian authorities.

