Travellers with single name on Indian passports barred from flying to UAE

In a major change, the UAE govt has issued a new directive making it mandatory for passengers travelling to and from the Emirates to have both their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names mentioned in their passports, media reports said.The circular stated that travellers with only one name will not be allowed to enter the Emirates from November 21, 2022, according to a report on Travelobiz.com.

This new naming policy does not apply to people who have a valid residence permit or work visa, and the same name is updated in both the first and surname columns.Indian airlines, including Air India Express, SpiceJet, and IndiGo have informed travel agents about the change in the naming policy, the report said.The rules only apply to tourist, visit, or on-arrival visas and do not apply to existing resident card holders, reports said, explaining that passengers travelling with a single name on passports on residence/employment visas shall be allowed to travel.Meanwhile, passengers travelling with a single name on passports on a tourist/visit visa or any other visa shall not be allowed to travel, it clarified.