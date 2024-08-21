"Tremendous challenge to our democracies": EU Ambassador Herve Delphin on tackling terrorist content online

New Delhi [India], August 21 : European Union Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin on Wednesday emphasised the urgent need for international collaboration to track and disable terrorist activities online.

"Only with a joint and regional effort can we tackle the challenges posed by terrorism and exploration of the internet for extremist propaganda," said Herve.

Delphin set the tone for the EU-India regional conference on 'Combating Terrorist Content Online' in New Delhi and discussed the role of digitalisation and social media in increasing online terrorism, the role of AI in increasing online terrorism and the future of India-EU relations.

"Tracking and disabling terrorist activities online is one of the key battlegrounds in the global fight against terrorism. Preventive action, tech expertise and cooperation are key and in focus in this," said the EU Ambassador to India.

On tackling terrorist content online, Delphin said, "...We need to look at this as a tremendous challenge to our democracies...EU enacted legislation in the year 2021 to take down terrorist content online and ask service providers to do this...AI (Artificial intelligence can be a powerful tool to combat terrorism online. We know that terrorists are also using AI online. It is really how we can outsmart and be more prepared and effective in using AI...)."

The event underscored the growing challenge posed by online extremism and the necessity for coordinated global efforts.

"This event today on cooperation in tackling terrorist content online is very important. Terrorist content online has become one of the battlefronts in the fight against terrorism. We can achieve only by acting together. We have developed good cooperation with India on this...Fighting terrorism online must be commensurate and informed by the importance of maintaining freedom of access. Understanding how terrorist groups operate on the internet and social media is important...," said Delphin.

Delphin expressed optimism about the future of India-EU relations, particularly in the realm of digital security. "For us, it's really important that we address that," he said, reflecting the significance of the conference in strengthening cooperation between the two regions.

