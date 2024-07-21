TRENDS highlights trade, investment prospects in Africa at panel discussion in Cape Town

Cape Town [South Africa], July 21 (ANI/WAM): TRENDS Research and Advisory organised a panel discussion with the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University, focusing on the prospects of economic relations between the Middle East and Africa, as well as the significant economic developments in the African continent and its promising commercial and investment opportunities.

The discussion was attended by several researchers and officials from TRENDS, led by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, along with Dr. Johann Kirsten, Director of BER, and a number of researchers and experts. It

In addition to discussing economic cooperation prospects, the discussion explored research and scientific collaboration opportunities between TRENDS and BER in vital areas, such as economics and technology, aiming to maximise mutual opportunities and propose innovative solutions to the economic and developmental policy challenges facing countries.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, emphasised the importance of this panel discussion in enhancing research cooperation with leading African think tanks.

He noted that "the TRENDS office in Cape Town serves as a focal point for the centre's efforts in Africa, aiming to expand the scope of joint research with prestigious African research institutions".

He explained that the strategic objectives of the TRENDS office in Cape Town in the coming phase focus on identifying priority research areas that can enhance cooperation with African research institutions, establishing effective partnerships with think tanks in various African countries, and promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge between African researchers and their counterparts at TRENDS.

Dr Johann Kirsten, Director of BER, stated that the "panel discussion represents an important step towards enhancing cooperation between the two sides in areas of mutual research interest" (ANI/WAM)

