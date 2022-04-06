Tribal groups clash over disputed land in Gilgit-Baltistan, express dissatisfaction with Pak Army

The conflict between two tribal groups over disputed land has intensified and resulted in a violent clash in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The two tribal groups, Ganish (Hunza) and Nagar, have expressed dissatisfaction with the local administration and Pakistan Army, which is occupying the land, for failing to resolve the land dispute.

According to reports, angry mobs burnt an ambulance and threw stones at each other. The clash between the two ethnic groups has changed the security dynamics of the region. The Karakoram Highway was temporarily shut down due to this incident and many tourists were left stranded.

As per the natives, both groups have been claiming ownership of 3,000 canals of land situated at the village Dong Das, Nagar District.

Hundreds of people from both parties were seen protesting at the site since March 22. However, the peaceful protest turned into a violent clash when one of the parties forcibly took a corpse to the graveyard situated at the above-mentioned land.

Both the parties pelted stones at each other and at law-enforcement agencies. Dozens of people were injured in the incident including Hunza SP Tahira Yasub. Subsequently, Rangers and FC troops which were deployed used tear gas to control the mob.

Gilgit Baltistan has been under the illegal control of Pakistan for over seven decades and the people of the region have been increasingly demanding freedom. However, so far they have made no gains with their voices being suppressed violently by the Pakistani state.

( With inputs from ANI )

