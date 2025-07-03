Trinidad, 25 years ago: PM Modi's simplicity and insight left a mark on ML Mittal

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Industrialist ML Mittal vividly recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the small Caribbean nation, Trinidad and Tobago 25 years ago, when he was a BJP national leader. Mittal, who hosted PM Modi at his residence, was struck by the leader's simplicity, humility, and profound thinking.

He offered a vivid portrait of PM Modi's austerity, how he chose to sleep in a small utility room without air conditioning or an attached bathroom, despite having access to more comfortable accommodations and use to wake up at 5 AM, make tea, and lay out breakfast for everyone, showcasing his groundedness and discipline.

Mittal recalled, "He came along with some senior karyakartas and stayed at my apartment, which had just four bedrooms. The air-conditioned rooms were allotted to the senior leaders. I insisted that Modi ji take my room or let me arrange a hotel for you. He refused. Instead, he chose to sleep in a small utility room used for ironing clothes. It had no air conditioning and no attached bathroom, but he said it was perfect for him."

"Every morning, he would wake up by 5 AM, make tea, and lay out breakfast for everyone before the staff even arrived. That kind of groundedness in a leader was rare."

Mittal was impressed by PM Modi's clarity of thought and grassroots approach, particularly on issues like poverty eradication and the global role of the Indian diaspora, even without holding any formal position of power. "He had immense knowledge and spoke with remarkable clarity about poverty eradication and the global role of the Indian diaspora. His depth of understanding and humility stood out," he said.

Mittal recounted being repeatedly impressed by PM Modi's discipline. During a visit to Delhi, when Modi was serving as the BJP's national general secretary, Mittal was surprised to find him living in a small staff quarter with minimal belongings, even when he was rising in stature.

"He received me in a small room with just a small bed and a few belongings. He even fetched water himself from the tap in his bottle. Despite his rising stature, Narendra Modi never let power or position affect his simplicity or personal discipline."

Mittal, who accompanied PM Modi on a few trips, added, "He always avoided air-conditioned rooms, preferred to live with swayamsevaks or local supporters instead of hotels. Even when hungry, he would pull out a pouch of jaggery and peanuts and say with a smile, 'This is enough for me!'"

"Whenever I visited Gujarat, he arranged a wonderful meal for me, but when I asked him to join, he smiled and said, 'It's my fasting day. I'll just have some fruits.'"

He also shared how, during his international travels, PM Modi would receive a modest USD 25 per day as allowance - yet he would save a portion of it and return the rest to the party headquarters for public use.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor