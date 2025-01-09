Trinidad and Tobago President praises India's historical accomplishments at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 : Christine Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday highlighted India's contributions to global development. Citing achievements such as the establishment of the ancient Takshila University, the invention of zero, and advancements in algebra, trigonometry, she praised India's historical innovations.

She also emphasised the deep-rooted ties between India and Trinidad, which began in 1845 with the arrival of Indians.

The remarks by Kangaloo came while virtually addressing the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Addressing the event virtually, she said, "India's contributions to the world's development are remarkable. The world's first university is said to have been established in Takshila in 700 BC. The art of navigation is said to have been born in the Sindhu river. Six thousand years ago, algebra, trigonometry and calculus were first developed in India. India was the first country in civilisation to use zero as a symbol and in arithmetic operations. The game of chess is believed to have originated in eastern India. The decimal system is widely acknowledged to have been developed in India. And India's very own Shushruta is widely acknowledged to be the father of surgery."

She added, "India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago following our independence from the United Kingdom in 1962. But our country's ties with India long precede that date. Our relations go back to 1845 when the first ship carrying 225 Indians reached the shores of Trinidad. For 72 years, more than 143,000 Indians from cities and states came here."

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted India's rapid progress in the 21st century, emphasising the country's potential to meet the global demand for skilled talent.

PM Modi during his address also asserted that the Indian government considers it their "responsibility to help the diaspora during crisis situations."

Speaking at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, PM Modi said, "21st century India is progressing at an incredible speed and scale. For many decades to come, India will remain a country with the world's most young and skilled population. India will fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent India has the potential to fulfill the world's demand for skilled talent."

While addressing the Indian diaspora at the event, PM Modi expressed gratitude for their support and contributions. He also lauded their role in enhancing India's global reputation.

PM Modi said," I feel very happy when I meet you all. I never forget the love and blessings I have received from you all. Today, I also want to thank you all, because of you, I get a chance to hold my head high. In the last 10 years, I have met many world leaders and they all appreciate the Indian diaspora in their respective countries. One big reason behind this is the social values you carry."

He added, "Friends, we give great importance to your convenience and comfort. Your safety and welfare are our top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations, no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today."

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday highlighted the state's cultural heritage and described Odisha as a hub of diverse traditions, emphasising its contributions to India's classical arts like Odissi dance and the Pattachitra paintings.

He also praised the "world-famous" handloom fabrics of Sambalpur and the state's "natural beauty."

Addressing the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Majhi said, "The state of Odisha is a holistic hub of diversified cultures and historical excellence. Odissi is one of the oldest classical dance forms of India. The intricate art of Pattachitra continues to enchant the world."

He added, "The world-famous handloom fabrics of Sambalpur are one of our most cherished and vibrant traditions. Beyond heritage, Odisha is a treasure trove of natural beauty."

Earlier, PM Modi received a grand welcome from CM Majhi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday as he arrived for the inauguration of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar and was received by CM Majhi at Bhubaneswar airport. Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, CM Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received PM Modi at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha.

