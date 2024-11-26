"Trip of Chief Minister is of extreme importance": Diaspora members laud CM Yadav's trip to UK

London [UK], November 26 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and motivated them to invest in Madhya Pradesh. The diaspora members were greatly encouraged by the CM's call.

Rajesh Agarwal, former Deputy Mayor of London, spoke toon CM Yadav's visit. He said, "It's a great delight to have Chief Minister Mohan visiting here in London. I would love to see more investment happening from London and from the UK into Madhya Pradesh and as such this trip is of immense importance because Madhya Pradesh is growing so rapidly and is full of opportunities".

Agarwal remarked, "India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and Madhya Pradesh is right at the heart of it. And that's why it's very important to showcase those opportunities here to UK investors and businesses. And I would love to see more trade, investment and business happening between our two great nations".

Manish Tiwari, Founder of Friends of Madhya Pradesh, toldthat the event was organised for the diaspora to listen to the CM's vision for the state.

Virendra Sharma, a former member of parliament of the UK too spoke to ANI.

He said, "I spent my whole life in Britain campaigning for strengthening the relationships between India and Britain, making sure the diaspora and the Indian people become the bridge rather than a market".

"That is the role I have played over 55 years in this country, actively in politics as well as in the community. I still believe that if India and Britain could bring investments to each other, and promote peace that will bring prosperity not only to these two countries but the rest of the world as well. India and Britain's democracies have a major role to play, to bring the world together", he noted.

He remarked, "We can bring prosperity for everybody in the society. That's the role we are all playing as the diaspora, and I'm glad that Madhya Pradesh is key here in Britain, making sure not only the investment in one way the investment in two ways people from India can invest in Britain and British people can invest in Madhya so that we can bring the social values to the society".

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav is currently on a seven-day visit along with a senior delegation of state officers to promote investment opportunities offered by Madhya Pradesh.

His visit has resulted in productive deliberations with various stakeholders.

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to advancing industrial development and fostering meaningful collaborations beyond investments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor