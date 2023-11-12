Tripti Dimri has a working Diwali, shoots in Bhopal for untitled next film
By IANS | Published: November 12, 2023 04:38 PM2023-11-12T16:38:36+5:302023-11-12T16:40:07+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 12 Tripti Dimri is working this Diwali and is now stationed in Bhopal to shoot for ...
Mumbai, Nov 12 Tripti Dimri is working this Diwali and is now stationed in Bhopal to shoot for a yet to be titled upcoming film.
Known for her performances in projects such as ‘Bulbul’ and ‘Qala’, this Diwali may not be a time for relaxation for her, but Tripti doesn’t really mind it either, as she quite likes her work.
Talking about working on a festive day, the actress said: "While I do miss the traditional Diwali celebrations with my family and close friends, I am grateful to be working on such an exciting project.
“Celebrating Diwali on the sets with my co-stars and the hardworking crew feels like a different kind of joy. I'm looking forward to savouring Diwali delicacies and creating beautiful memories with my film family."
The crew will later hold a party to celebrate the 'Festival of Lights'.
The untitled film hasn’t revealed any details yet, and is going all hush-hush.
Two of Triptii's upcoming projects include the ‘Animal’, where she will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’.
--IANS
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app