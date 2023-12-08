Triptii Dimri shot for 48 hours in a row for a project along with ‘Animal’

Mumbai, Dec 8 Actress Triptii Dimri, who has been hailed as the national crush following her impactful performance in the recently released action thriller ‘Animal’, continuously shot for 48 hours in Delhi while juggling two projects, ‘Animal’ and another undisclosed venture.

Exhibiting sheer dedication, she undertook an intense shooting spree for two days in the national capital amid a demanding schedule.

Talking about juggling two projects simultaneously, the actress said: "I feel blessed to encounter such good challenges in my life, where I must navigate between two exciting opportunities. In an industry where securing work can be a real struggle, I am grateful to have had the chance to be part of two projects concurrently.”

She further mentioned: “Despite the physical and mental exhaustion, it's all worthwhile at the end of the day. As artistes, we are built for these challenges, and our lives revolve around such experiences. The sense of fulfillment comes when we receive accolades for our performances. Hence, I look forward to encountering more such opportunities in the future.”

Recently, the actress secured 2nd spot on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List of the Week, just behind Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan at 1st position.

In her upcoming projects, Triptii Dimri is set to feature in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and Anand Tiwari’s ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor