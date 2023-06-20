Tropical storm Bret could become hurricane over next few days

Miami [US], June 20 (ANI/WAM): Tropical Storm Bret over the central Atlantic could become a hurricane in the next couple of days, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

"The system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles by late this week," the hurricane centre said in its advisory.

The storm, about 1,210 miles (1,945 km) east of the southern Windward Islands, is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said. (ANI/WAM)

