Truck crashes into security barriers near US White House, driver detained

Washington [US], May 23 : The driver of a truck which crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday has been detained by United States Secret Service officers, a spokesperson said.

"Vehicle collision at Lafayette Square: Roadways and pedestrian walkways are closed as teams investigate," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, said on Twitter.

Around 10 pm, on Monday, a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

"Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street," according to the official statement released by US Secret Service.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. Road closures are in effect and

pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate," it added.

