Truck drivers in Balochistan threaten highway blockade over attacks on vehicles

Quetta [Pakistan], November 12 : Truck drivers in Balochistan have issued an ultimatum to block national highways unless the government provides adequate security in response to a series of violent attacks on their vehicles.

The Balochistan Goods Truck Owners Association raised alarm over increasing incidents of trucks being set ablaze and goods being stolen by armed assailants, Dawn reported.

At a press conference on Monday, Haji Muhammad Anwar Shahwani, the association's president, criticised the government's lack of action, stating, "These attacks not only result in significant financial losses for truck owners but also put drivers' lives at risk."

He was joined by other association leaders, who voiced concerns over routine robberies, hijackings, and assaults on trucks carrying minerals and other valuable cargo. The transporters emphasised that their repeated calls for government intervention have gone unanswered, especially in high-risk areas such as Harnai, Shahrag, Duki, Chamalang, Kalat, Mangochar, and Noshki.

Recently, four trucks were torched in the Harnai and Ziarat regions, prompting transporters from Sibi, Loralai, and Zhob divisions to halt coal transport from affected areas. Shahwani announced plans to block highways on November 14 and suspend coal loading from Quetta, Spin Karez, and Mach starting November 16.

He warned of a potential province-wide strike if their demands for better security measures are ignored, reported Dawn.

The law and order situation in Balochistan has long been precarious, shaped by insurgency, ethnic tensions, and political instability.

As a region rich in natural resources like coal, oil, and gas, Balochistan holds significant economic importance and serves as a key transit route for trade with Afghanistan and Iran. However, inadequate security along transport routes has led to growing frustration among local transporters, Dawn reported.

The threats of highway blockades and strikes underscore the urgent need for government intervention to address the deteriorating security situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor