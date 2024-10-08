"True friend of Israel": Prez Herzog thanks US Prez Biden for steadfast support since outbreak of war

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 : Israel President Isaac Herzog expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden for calling to offer his condolence on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

In a post on X, President Herzog also thanked President Biden and the US administration for their steadfast support for Israel since the outbreak of war.

"I thank US President @JoeBiden, a true friend of the State of Israel, for calling me to extend his condolences to the people of Israel on the one-year anniversary of the October 7th massacre. President Biden emphasized that his thoughts are always with the hostages and their families, the victims, and the injured from the Hamas terror attack on that terrible day. He added that the atrocities committed by Hamas serve as a reminder of the significant threat posed by Iran and all its proxies in the region, and reiterated that his love for Israel and Zionism is genuine and deep," President Herzog said.

https://x.com/Isaac_Herzog/status/1843327284830216302

"I thank President Biden and the US administration for their steadfast support for the State of Israel since the outbreak of the war. I thanked him wholeheartedly and said that the people of Israel will never forget this," he added.

Many diplomats rememebered the victims and mourned the October 7 attack on its one year anniversary.

Lebanon's Ambassador Rabie Narsh said that tensions have escalated in the region as Israel has not been held "accountable" for its actions and that his country does not want the war to spread in the region.

While speaking to ANI, Ambassador of Lebanon to India stated that there are 3000-4000 Indian nationals in his country and they are safe.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity with all the victims and their loved ones.one year of the horrific day. Guterres reiterated the demand for an immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages who are held captive in Gaza.

On October 7 last year, hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.Israel launched a massive counteroffensive in Gaza, targeting Hamas units.

The mounting civilian death toll, especially women and children has raised humanitarian concerns regarding the escalating conflict. According to the Gaza health ministry, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in this war.

The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea.Israel has also continued striking Hezbollah in Lebanon to counter the 'threats'.

As the conflict heads towards escalation, all major countries have called for a ceasefire and hostage deal, while also stressing for a two-state solution as a means to achieve durable and sustainable peace in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor