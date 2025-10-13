Trump, Arab leaders seal landmark peace agreement to end Gaza war

Washington, Oct 13 US President Donald Trump, along with other Arab leaders, on Monday signed the peace agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Trump arrived in Egypt for the second leg of his Middle East visit, following his stop in Israel, as Hamas released all 20 Israeli hostages from Gaza.

At the signing ceremony, Trump said this is an “incredible day for the world, let alone the Middle East.”

He also asserted that the peace agreement is “going to hold up,” calling it the “biggest, most complicated deal.”

Trump also met other world leaders who had arrived in Egypt for the summit. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are among 20 heads of state attending the summit.

After landing in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt on Monday, Trump held talks with the Egyptian President. While addressing the media at the bilateral meeting, Trump said that the second phase of his peace plan has “started.”

“Phase two has started,” adding that Gaza “needs a lot of clean up.”

The US President also praised Egypt, saying, “They’ve done a fantastic job.”

The Egyptian President also commended Trump for his instrumental role in achieving peace between Hamas and Israel.

“I welcome you to Egypt. It's a great pleasure and an honour. We salute this unprecedented achievement. Your Excellency is the only one who could bring this about. I thank you, Mr President. What we need to do now is to make sure the ceasefire sustains. That we can deliver all the bodies of the deceased. And working very closely on following the rest of the steps,” he added.

Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza outlines the establishment of a temporary technocratic government, with Israel pledging not to annex the Strip and ensuring that no residents are forced to leave.

The government in Gaza will be overseen by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be chaired by Trump and other members, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority complete a reform program to take back control.

Hamas members who commit to peace would receive amnesty, while others would be offered safe passage abroad. Security in Gaza will be overseen by regional and international forces, who would also help train Palestinian police, while aid would flow in at agreed levels. The US would facilitate further dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians to support long-term coexistence.

--IANS

scor/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor