Trump calls EU fine on X "nasty", says Europe is moving in "very bad directions"

Washington [US], December 9 : US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that Europe was moving in "very bad directions", building on concerns highlighted in his administration's new national security strategy, which criticised the continent for over-regulation and mass migration.

Trump took aim at what he described as a "nasty" 140 million dollar EU penalty against Elon Musk's X platform, admitting he did not have full details but using the issue to underscore broader worries.

"Look, Europe has to be very careful. (They're) doing a lot of things. We want to keep Europe Europe," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He repeated that "Europe is going in some bad directions. It's very bad, very bad for the people. We don't want Europe to change so much. They're going in some very bad directions."

Those remarks come after the latest national security strategy warned of "civilisational erasure" caused by migration and stated the administration would be "cultivating resistance to Europe's current trajectory within European nations."

The document signalled a harder stance toward traditional partners in Europe.

The strategy has fuelled growing differences between Washington and European capitals over how to end the conflict in Ukraine.

European officials fear the United States could pressure Kyiv to give up territory to Russia.

Moscow welcomed the shift, calling the updated document "largely consistent" with its own view.

Trump's position reflects views repeatedly expressed by Musk, a former ally, who has issued controversial comments about migration in the European Union.

After X received the fine for violating EU digital rules, Musk said the bloc should be "abolished", prompting Brussels to call his comments "completely crazy".

Responding once more to questions about the penalty, Trump said, "I don't think it's right," while adding, "Elon has not called me to ask for help on that one," and indicating he would seek further information.

