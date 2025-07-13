Trump defends US Attorney General Bondi amid MAGA fans backlash over Epstein files

Washington DC [US], July 13 : US President Donald Trump has put out a strong defence for US Attorney General Pam Bondi amid all the heated backlash and scrutiny from within his own 'MAGA' fanbase surrounding Bondi over the Justice Department's handling of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation's joint memo.

According to The Hill, the memo stated that there is no "client list" and reaffirmed that Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump dismissed critiques from his supporters, stating that Bondi was doing a "FANTASTIC JOB!" and urging unity among the supporters on the matter.

He called the internal conflict over the Epstein files a distraction and emphasised his view that no one cares about Epstein anymore.

"What's going on with my "boys" and, in some cases, "gals?" They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We're on one Team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and "selfish people" are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein," Trump stated.

The US President further accused the political left of orchestrating the Epstein files controversy as a smear tactic, comparing it to past controversies and questioned why allegedly damaging information wasn't previously released if it really existed.

He redirected critics to focus on issues like alleged voter fraud, political corruption, and the 2020 US election outcome, rather than spending time on the Epstein documents.

He also urged FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino to concentrate their efforts on those priorities.

"For years, it's Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 "Intelligence" Agents, "THE LAPTOP FROM HELL," and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called "friends" are playing right into their hands. Why didn't these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn't they use it? They haven't even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files...The Left is imploding!" his post added.

"Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left-inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB -SHE'S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 - That's what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it's the "HOTTEST" Country anywhere in the World. Let's keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the post further stated.

According to The Hill, the recent clash within the Trump administration surfaced just days after the Department of Justice and the FBI released a joint memo stating that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 and that there was no "client list" associated with his case. This conclusion angered many within the MAGA movement, where conspiracy theories about Epstein's death have persisted for years.

Epstein, a disgraced financier, faced multiple allegations of sex trafficking involving underage girls and was known for his connections with numerous high-profile individuals, including influential celebrities, business leaders, and political figures, the Hill reported.

His long-time associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of sex trafficking in 2022 and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

