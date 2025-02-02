Trump imposes 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, 10 per cent on China

Washington DC [US], February 2 : United States President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the smuggling of drugs, including fentanyl.

The US President has taken action under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), emphasizing the need to protect Americans and fulfil a campaign promise.

Trump said that the tariffs have been implemented to protect US citizens from the threats posed by illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

"Today, I have implemented a 25 per cent Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10 per cent on Canadian Energy), and a 10 per cent additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favour of it," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113931044424714413

Trump has repeatedly said he will follow through with his threat to hit imports from Canada and Mexico on February 1.

During the election campaign, Trump threatened to hit Chinese-made products with tariffs of up to 60 per cent, but held off on any immediate action on his first day back in the White House, instead ordering his administration to study the issue.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that their response to US tariffs would be "forceful but reasonable".

"If the president does choose to implement any tariffs against Canada, we're ready with a response a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response," Trudeau told reporters before a meeting with his advisory council on Canada-US relations on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor