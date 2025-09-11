‘Trump shares deep friendship with PM Modi’: US Prez’s envoy pick Sergio Gor

Washington, Sep 11 Sergio Gor, Director of the US Presidential Personnel Office and a leading contender for the post of Ambassador to India, on Thursday said that President Donald Trump shares a “deep friendship” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to a Senate Foreign Relations Committee query on leveraging US-India ties to help resolve the Ukraine conflict, Gor said, “Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, and that is something unique.”

He added that even when Trump has criticised India on trade issues, he has consistently praised PM Modi’s leadership.

“They have an incredible relationship. I’ve been with them in the same room,” Gor said, noting that negotiations on tariffs are already progressing.

He also emphasised that curbing India’s purchase of Russian oil remains a top priority for the administration.

Gor’s remarks come amid growing strategic engagement between Washington and New Delhi, with energy and trade emerging as key areas of focus.

Gor, told the Senate that Washington and New Delhi are “not that far apart right now" on a trade deal, adding that discussions had moved to the “nitty-gritty" stage.

He also emphasised that India remains a “strategic partner" for the United States and pledged to strengthen ties across security, trade and shared values if confirmed.

“India is not simply a regional ally but a strategic partner," he said, outlining priorities that include rebuilding trust, addressing trade frictions and expanding cooperation in climate, defence and technology.

"India is one of the top relationships America has today in terms of the future of the world," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the nomination hearing of Gor.

Gor currently serves as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. His nomination as ambassador to India was announced on August 22, along with an additional role as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

A close aide to Donald Trump with strong conservative credentials, his appointment is being closely watched both in Washington and New Delhi.

--IANS

dan/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor