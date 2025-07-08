Trump threatens tariffs against BRICS because he feels it undermines US interests: Spokesperson

New York, July 8 President Donald Trump has threatened an additional ten per cent tariff on countries associated with BRICS because he feels that the group is “seeking to undermine” US interests, according to his Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

Asked on Monday what specific policies Trump was referring to when he announced the tariffs threat on Truth Social, she said, “The President feels, generally speaking, that BRICS is seeking to undermine the interests of the United States”.

“He's closely monitoring it, which is why he put out a statement himself”, she said.

Trump posted on the social media late Sunday night, “Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10 per cent tariff."

He did not specify the policies that he considered “Anti-American”.

The threat came within hours of BRICS leaders’ joint declaration that they “voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO [World Trade Organisation] rules”.

The statement did not name the US and also took aim at the European Union and other Western countries that practice “protectionism under the guise of environmental objectives”, which Trump also opposes.

Another criticism directed against Washington was condemning the military strikes against Iran, also without naming the US.

Earlier, he had warned BRICS against trying to create its own currency to replace the dollar for trade.

But that currency proposal was shot down by India, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying there was no policy to replace the dollar as the reserve currency because it “is the source of international economic stability”.

Asked if he was threatening action against BRICS because it was getting stronger, Leavitt said, “He does not perceive these countries as growing stronger. He just perceives them as trying to undermine the United States interests. And that's not okay with him, no matter how strong or weak a country may be."

The letter he sent on Monday to South Africa about imposing higher tariffs did not mention any special penalty for BRICS membership, and only said a 30 per tariff would come into effect from August 1 unless an agreement is reached.

For BRICS partner Malaysia, he said he will impose a 25 per cent tariff from August 1 and made no mention of the proposed BRICS penalty.

In addition to Japan and Korea, for whom he also imposed 25 per cent tariffs, Leavitt said 12 more countries will get letters on Monday about tariffs.

India was not among the five whose letters were posted on Truth Social as of Monday afternoon, but seven more were to come.

Negotiations were taking place with all these countries and these letters, in effect, extend Wednesday’s deadline for a final agreement to August 1.

“This delay again is in the best interest of the American people," Leavitt said.

“The President's phone, I can tell you, rings off the hook from world leaders all the time who are begging him to come to a deal, and this administration is working hard to ensure those deals are in the best interest of the American People," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor