"Trump wants to conquer Greenland, but that's not in island's interest": Denmark FM after meeting Rubio

Washington DC [US], January 15 : Denmark and Greenland on Wednesday (local time) rejected any prospect of the "United States acquiring Greenland", even as they announced the formation of a high-level working group with Washington to explore ways to address American security concerns in the Arctic.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt made the remarks at a press conference at the Danish embassy in Washington following talks at the White House with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We agreed that it makes sense to try to sit down on a high level to explore whether there are possibilities to accommodate the concerns of the president while we, at the same time, respect the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark," Denmark's FM said.

Rasmussen added that Trump has expressed a desire to "conquer" Greenland, but that he believes the meeting has managed to "change the American position".

"It's clear that the President has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very clear that this is not in the interest of the Kingdom. The Premier made it very clear yesterday that Greenland, for the time being and for the future, will remain within the Kingdom of Denmark, and therefore, this is a common position that we want to work with our American friends and allies on, but it must be respectful cooperation, and it must respect the red lines," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen underlined Denmark and Greenland's close alignment with Washington on security, recalling Danish troops' involvement alongside US forces in Afghanistan in the 2000s. "We look at ourselves as the US's closest allies," he said, adding that while visions for Greenland may differ, the parties share the same concerns about Arctic security.

He said there was no "instant threat" from China and Russia that Denmark and Greenland "can't accommodate". "There is no Chinese presence currently in Greenland," he said, dismissing fears that this would necessarily be the case "in 10 or 20 years from now".

He reiterated that Greenland, through Denmark, is a member of NATO and is covered by Article 5 on collective defence.

Rasmussen also highlighted that Denmark has already stepped up its security responsibilities by increasing military funding, including for ships, drones and fighter jets, and said Copenhagen is prepared to go further. "The US already has wide military access to Greenland as part of an agreement dating back to the 1950s," he noted.

Further, Rasmussen said Denmark and the US will establish a "high-level" working group to explore whether a "common way forward" can be found. "The group should focus on addressing American security concerns while respecting the red lines of the Kingdom of Denmark," he said, adding that it will meet for the first time in the coming weeks.

Rasmussen said the prospect of the US acquiring Greenland is "absolutely not necessary" and pointed to Denmark's long-standing ties with Washington.

"We have the longest-lasting diplomatic relationship with the United States of any ally. This is a perfect framework which could be used to come to a mutual agreement," he said, while acknowledging that accommodating Trump's concerns without crossing Denmark's red lines remains uncertain.

Answering a question from the BBC, Rasmussen said he has known Trump from his previous tenure as Danish prime minister and that Denmark shares "to some extent" Trump's concerns about security in the Arctic.

Meanwhile, Greenland FM Motzfeldt asserted that while Greenland must strengthen cooperation with the US as an ally, this does not mean surrendering sovereignty. "That doesn't mean we want to be owned by the United States," she said.

She later added that it is always in Greenland's interest to find the "right path forward" and to work towards greater mutual understanding.

Calling for a return to stable ties, Motzfeldt said, "The US and Greenland need to return to the normalised relationship we used to have. It's in both countries' interest to find a balance and work as allies. We are allies, we are friends."

She added that Greenland has emphasised "so many times where we stand".

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump again pushed for control of Greenland, calling it necessary for "national security" and arguing it would also bolster NATO's strength.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that "anything less" than US control of Greenland is "unacceptable," adding, "NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES."

He said that "NATO should be leading the way for us to get it," and "if we don't, Russia or China will, and that is not going to happen!"

