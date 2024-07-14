Trump's Indian American supporters, critics denounce attack on him at Pennsylvania rally

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington, DC [US], July 14 : Supporters and critics expressed shock and relief Saturday night after following the news that gunfire had broken out during former US President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

A staunch Trump supporter and also a prominent Indian American voice in the Trump camp, Al Mason expressed gratitude that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee appeared to be OK.

Speaking to ANI, Masson said he was "in shock" following the news that former President Donald Trump had suffered an injury at a campaign rally.

"No attack on President Trump is going to stop him from winning the presidency once again.God is with him. Trump is a fighter and will fight for America.," Mason told ANI.

Mason further added that the attempt to assassinate Trump will increase support for the former president at the Republican convention.

Trump was speaking to supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, when a shooter fired multiple shots towards the stage "from an elevated position, the Secret Service said in a statement. Secret Service agents escorted Trump, who appeared to have blood on his ear and cheek, off the stage.

Many of Trump's most ardent supporters, including Hindus4Trump, were quick to condemn the violence.

"As proud Hindu Americans, we believe in the sanctity of life and the power of unity in the face of adversity. This moment calls for us to come together as a nation, setting aside our differences to support our leaders and our country," Hindus4Trump said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with President Trump, his family and Democratic values and condemn this senseless division and violence. Hate has no place and as proponents of "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah...." the statement further added.

A Trump spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the former president is "fine" but was seeing doctors at a local medical facility. The suspected shooter and one other person died in the shooting and two other spectators were critically injured, the Secret Service said in a statement. Trump said in a statement that he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Similar sentiments are echoed by Jesse Singh, who founded the group American Sikhs for Trump.

Jesse Singh said, "We are praying for his safety and recovery. We condemn this act and appeal to America to get united behind President Trump. Waheguru ji bless Trump and America."

Singh also stressed that minorities are going to come out and support the former president this year. "Minorities have the same agenda as any other Americans," Singh told ANI. "We want America to be great again."

Similarly, US President Joe Biden's supporters also condemned the attack on Trump. Ajay Bhutoria, Democratic Party deputy national finance chair, and strong Biden supporter, stressed that violence should never occur in the US and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

He stated, "Violence should never occur in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone affected by the rally today.I wish them a speedy recovery."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation into the shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania's Butler on Saturday (local time).

In a statement, the FBI said that the special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately and will include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians.

The FBI stated that they will continue to support this probe with all the resources of the investigation agency. It also asked people to inform them if they had any information regarding the incident.

In a statement shared on X, the FBI stated, "The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania."

"Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the US Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call our tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI," it added.

Hours after the shooting, Donald Trump's campaign senior advisers, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, said that the former US President is "doing well" and is looking forward to being in Milwaukee to attend the Republican convention.

The convention is set to begin on Monday and Trump is scheduled to formally accept his party's nomination and deliver remarks on Thursday night, The Hill reported.

In a statement, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said, "As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action."

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again," they added.

