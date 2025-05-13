Trump's 'unification' comment not linked to Taiwan, says US State Department

Taipei [Taiwan], May 13 : The US Department of State has clarified that President Donald Trump's recent use of the term "unification" was not a reference to Taiwan, amid concerns the comment could signal a shift in Washington's long-standing position on cross-strait relations, Taipei Times reported.

Trump made the remark during a press conference while discussing outcomes of US-China trade talks held over the weekend in Geneva.

Speaking on the potential benefits of the agreement, he stated, "They've agreed to open China fully open China. And I think it's going to be fantastic for China. I think it's going to be fantastic for us. I think it's going to be great for unification and peace."

His use of the word "unification," a term typically associated with Beijing's goal of annexing Taiwan, triggered unease in Taipei.

Addressing the concerns, a spokesperson for the US Department of State told CNA that Trump was referring strictly to trade relations between Washington and Beijing. "It's clear President Trump was speaking in the context of the US-China trade relationship," the spokesperson said, noting that the president's remarks followed his reflection on a collapsed trade deal during his first term, which he claimed "would have brought unity, better unity, between China and the US."

The explanation suggests the term "unification" may have been used in a broader diplomatic sense, Taipei Time reported.

The State Department reaffirmed that "US policy on Taiwan remains the same" and reiterated Washington's commitment to "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," emphasising opposition to any "unilateral changes to the status quo by either side."

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also downplayed the comment. Spokesperson Hsiao Kuangwei said during a regular briefing that, "According to our understanding, the Taiwan issue was not touched on during the latest round of US-China trade negotiations," as per reports by Taipei Times.

The clarification follows two days of bilateral talks in Switzerland, where the US and China reached a preliminary agreement to ease their tariff standoff. As per the arrangement, the US is set to lower tariffs on Chinese imports from 145 per cent to 30 per cent, while China will reduce levies on American goods from 125 per cent to 10 per cent.

