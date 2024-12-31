Tshering Tobgay expresses gratitude for Manmohan Singh's role in launching Bhutan's 11th Five Year Plan

Thimphu [Bhutan], December 31 : Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Tuesday signed the condolence book at the Embassy of India in Thimphu in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Tobgay recalled former PM Manmohan Singh's "unwavering support and personal friendship" and expressed gratitude for his role in launching Bhutan's 11th Five Year Plan.

Sharing a post on X, Tobgay wrote, "Signed the condolences book in memory of the late Dr. Manmohan Singh @Indiainbhutan. Profoundly grateful to Late PM for his unwavering support and personal friendship. Thanks to his support and cooperation, we were able to launch the 11th Five Year Plan swiftly and successfully."

"He will be remembered as a true friend of Bhutan who played a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between Bhutan and India. We offer our heartfelt prayers for Dr. Manmohan Singh and extend our deepest condolences to his wife and family," the post added.

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26. He was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries on December 28.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. Earlier this year, Manmohan Singh retired as a member of Rajya Sabha.

