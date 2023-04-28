Tunisia, EU discuss fight against human trafficking, illegal migration

Tunis, April 28 Tunisia and the European Union (EU) held discussions on issues of common interest, including the joint fight against illegal migration and human trafficking.

Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar met with visiting European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson here on Thursday, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry in Tunis.

Ammar "highlighted the importance of the European support for Tunisia to carry out its socio-economic reforms and establish an inclusive and equitable development model to better manage common challenges, including the migration issue", Xinhua news agency quoted statement.

The Tunisian top diplomat underlined the need to deal with migration issues using a global approach based on a balance between the socio-economic development and promotion of legal channels of mobility, on one hand, and the fight against trafficking in human beings and migrants, on another hand.

For her part, Johansson reiterated the EU's solidarity with Tunisia and its sustained commitment to supporting the North African country in the economic, financial, and social fields.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor