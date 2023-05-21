Turban Day: A festival celebrating Sikh identity, unity

New York [US], May 21 : Every year, in the heart of New York City's Times Square, an exceptional event gathers people from all walks of life together to celebrate and learn about the Sikh Turban (dastar), according to Khalsa Vox.

Turban Day, organised by Turban Day Inc., is a powerful campaign aiming at fostering awareness of Sikhism and its essential values. Turban Day Inc. wants to remove prejudice and promote a more inclusive society by educating fellow people locally and abroad.

It is a hands-on educational event that offers attendees knowledge about the Turban and its intricate tying technique. Visitors are guided through the steps by skilled volunteers, who also give them the option to don a Turban.

Individuals get a deeper understanding of the cultural and religious significance of the Turban through this participatory activity, called Turban Day, allowing them to recognise Sikhs and offer support and aid when needed, reported Khalsa Vox.

Notably, International Turban Day, is observed annually on April 13 since 2004. It was declared to bring awareness to Sikhs about the importance of a Turban, which is an essential part of their religion.

For Sikhs, the Turban is more than just a piece of cloth; it is an article of faith that represents deeply held principles. It symbolises piety, mental purity, and key virtues like equality, honour, self-respect, courage, and spirituality.

According to Khalsa Vox, Sikhs in America and other areas of the world have endured acts of violence, hatred, and prejudice due to their prominent religious symbols, such as the Turban. Turban Day Inc. seeks to address these issues head-on by raising awareness and understanding.

Turban Day has gotten a lot of attention, both locally and abroad.

Every year, thousands of people, including tourists, locals, and people from all cultural backgrounds attend the event. Turban Day's message reaches far beyond Times Square thanks to media attention and social media efforts, reaching numerous people who may have previously held misconceptions or prejudices.

