Turkey commemorates founder Ataturk on 86th anniversary of his death

Istanbul, Nov 10 Turkey on Saturday marked the 86th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, with a series of events across the country.

At 9:05 a.m. local time (0605 GMT), the exact moment when Ataturk passed away in Istanbul in 1938, sirens blared, ships sounded their whistles, traffic stopped, and people stood still in solemn tribute to honor the late leader.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his cabinet members participated in a state ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Ataturk in the capital Ankara, Xinhua news agency reported.

In Istanbul, traffic on the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, also known as the Bosphorus Bridge, which spans the Bosphorus Strait, came to a standstill as citizens stepped out of their vehicles to observe the moment of silence.

Many lined up at the entrance of the Dolmabahce Palace to visit the room where Ataturk passed away and lay carnations on his bed.

On the water, boats and ships paused before his room, offering their respects to the nation's founder. The TCG Istanbul frigate, one of the Turkish Navy's key homemade warships, also anchored off the palace.

Ataturk declared the republic in 1923, ending the rule of the Ottoman Empire after the Independence War, and served as the first president until 1938, when he died at the age of 57.

--IANS

